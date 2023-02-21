Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,247 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 357% compared to the average daily volume of 1,149 call options.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 570,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,439. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

