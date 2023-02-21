Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $343,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

