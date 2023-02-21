Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1,422.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $22,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 58,806 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.30 and its 200 day moving average is $186.45. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $242.10.

