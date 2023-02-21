Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $368.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.32 and its 200-day moving average is $361.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

