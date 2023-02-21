Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Veeco Instruments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $29.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 68,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

