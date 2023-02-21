Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.42. 5,214,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,466,533. The company has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

