Victoria (LON:VCP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 880 ($10.60) target price on the stock.

LON:VCP traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 538 ($6.48). 31,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33. Victoria has a twelve month low of GBX 300 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 932 ($11.22). The company has a market capitalization of £618.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,735.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 507.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 464.28.

In other news, insider Brian Morgan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £10,875 ($13,096.10). In other Victoria news, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £8,649.60 ($10,416.18). Also, insider Brian Morgan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £10,875 ($13,096.10). 33.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

