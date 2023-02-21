Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2023 – Viking Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2023 – Viking Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/9/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Viking Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2023 – Viking Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

VKTX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,430. The company has a market capitalization of $873.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.

