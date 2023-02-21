Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $439,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 139.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 339.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.