Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 535,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,865 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 123.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 86.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after buying an additional 705,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vivid Seats

In other Vivid Seats news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 4,889 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,987 shares of company stock worth $68,960.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

