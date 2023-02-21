Volution Group’s (FAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 460 ($5.54) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of LON:FAN traded down GBX 3.34 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 362.66 ($4.37). 523,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,875. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 505 ($6.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 374.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 350.81. The firm has a market cap of £716.87 million, a PE ratio of 2,014.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

