Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.73-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.57-$0.62 EPS.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.