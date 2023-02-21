W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

