Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Wal-Mart de México from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Wal-Mart de México Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $41.64.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

About Wal-Mart de México

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

