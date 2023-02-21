Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.83 billion-$627.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.71 billion. Walmart also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.25.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.12. 15,171,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $396.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21.

Walmart Increases Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.14%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

