Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. Walmart also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.28. 7,392,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.21.

Walmart Increases Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.