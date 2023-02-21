Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.83 billion-$627.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.71 billion. Walmart also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.25.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,171,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21.

Walmart Increases Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.14%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,413,000. American Trust grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

