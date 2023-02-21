Wanchain 1-Day Volume Hits $11.63 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $58.60 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00083426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00056947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001142 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,176,864 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future "bank." As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the "bank" and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China."

