WAX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.03 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $192.08 million and $22.03 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00421950 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.55 or 0.27950757 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,369,343,715 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,369,251,483.2389617 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08121755 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $13,973,122.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.