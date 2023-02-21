Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.61. Approximately 748,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,469,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.66.

The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,123.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $131,681.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $49,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

