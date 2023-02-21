Wealthspan Partners LLC Acquires 1,186 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.9% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 103.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $259,497,000 after purchasing an additional 534,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.14. The stock had a trading volume of 711,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,900. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.33. The firm has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

