Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $905,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 199,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.72. 12,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.64 and its 200-day moving average is $155.96. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $174.42.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.