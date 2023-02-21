Wealthspan Partners LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock remained flat at $111.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,518,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,469,848. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64. The firm has a market cap of $458.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

