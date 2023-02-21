Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY) recently:

2/10/2023 – Ceridian HCM was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/10/2023 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $90.00.

1/23/2023 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $82.00.

1/10/2023 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Ceridian HCM is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CDAY traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $366,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,796 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,456 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,291,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,105,000 after purchasing an additional 658,046 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

