Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Insider Sells $128,030.00 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $72.36. 471,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,502. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $54.86 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

