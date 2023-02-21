WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0951 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $72.69 million and $695,682.54 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00381697 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00028744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013706 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000832 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00016976 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004095 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,427,095 coins and its circulating supply is 763,959,328 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

