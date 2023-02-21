William Rand Cook Purchases 2,080 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director William Rand Cook bought 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $24,876.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $262,533.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Rand Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $19,866.00.

Primis Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Institutional Trading of Primis Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 82.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Stories

