Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WIX. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wix.com from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

