Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,994 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Wolfspeed worth $17,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after buying an additional 330,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,409,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.9% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after buying an additional 69,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after buying an additional 445,825 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE WOLF traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,575. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

