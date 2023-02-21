Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.13)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.0-626.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.33 million. Workiva also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.23)-($0.21) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.17.

NYSE:WK traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 725,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.11. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $124.76.

In related news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,818 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Workiva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Workiva by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Workiva by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

