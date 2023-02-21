WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $295.87 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $295.87 million and $6.30 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02958671 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

