Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 17,976 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF accounts for 2.2% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.67% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,067,000 after purchasing an additional 629,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,232,000 after buying an additional 236,159 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 322,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,963,000 after acquiring an additional 143,617 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC TX raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC TX now owns 133,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,186,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $105.25. 14,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average is $105.42. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a one year low of $104.81 and a one year high of $105.62.

