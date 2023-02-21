Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 1,206 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,463. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 259.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

