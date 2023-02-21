Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.2% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,024,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 143,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.98. 279,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,453. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

