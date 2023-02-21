Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 20.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 856.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 712,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 1.4 %

Southern stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.73. 639,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

