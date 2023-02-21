Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,172,000 after acquiring an additional 416,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,495,000 after buying an additional 153,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,335,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,238,000 after buying an additional 342,324 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,336,465. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.