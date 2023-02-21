Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,172,000 after acquiring an additional 416,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,495,000 after buying an additional 153,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,335,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,238,000 after buying an additional 342,324 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.5 %
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
