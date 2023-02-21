Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 466.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock traded down $4.32 on Tuesday, hitting $274.06. 166,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,304. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.52. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

