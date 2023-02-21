Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $649,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Cowen upped their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HON traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.59. The company had a trading volume of 579,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.46. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

