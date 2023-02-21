Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $278.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

