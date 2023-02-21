Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,739,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 33,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 530,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,557,000 after buying an additional 58,253 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 247.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Accenture Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.10. 448,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,046. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.67 and a 200 day moving average of $281.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.