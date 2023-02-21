Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,739,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 33,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 530,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,557,000 after buying an additional 58,253 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 247.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.
Accenture Stock Down 2.5 %
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.
Insider Transactions at Accenture
In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
