Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Tops $0.0989 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0989 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $171.70 million and $199,639.43 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00418850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.27745539 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,076,155,105 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,736,315,745 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,076,087,278 with 1,736,247,908 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09888118 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $77,271.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

