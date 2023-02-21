Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,358,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $63,560,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after buying an additional 695,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,088,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

