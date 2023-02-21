Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Shares Down 1.1%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.11 and last traded at $53.11. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xero from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71.

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

