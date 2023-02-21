XIDO FINANCE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $77.00 Million (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00011206 BTC on popular exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $77.00 million and approximately $48,187.84 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00414775 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.94 or 0.27475446 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

