XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XPPLF. HSBC upgraded shares of XP Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on XP Power from GBX 3,770 ($45.40) to GBX 1,890 ($22.76) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

XP Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS XPPLF opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. XP Power has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $70.64.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.

