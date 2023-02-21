Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.22.

AUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 92,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 1,524.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,533,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,799 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,553,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,036 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

