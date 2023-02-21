Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1118 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

Shares of YLWDF stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

About Yellow Pages

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.