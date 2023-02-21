Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1118 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.
Yellow Pages Price Performance
Shares of YLWDF stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $11.06.
About Yellow Pages
