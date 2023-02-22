Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADES traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,541. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 million, a P/E ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Further Reading

