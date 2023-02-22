Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.13. Approximately 30,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 14,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

The firm has a market cap of C$221.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

