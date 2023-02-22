Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Birchcliff Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.91.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$7.96 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

